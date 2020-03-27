Utah Jazz players, staff cleared by health department after 14 days of COVID-19 quarantine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — All Utah Jazz players and staff have completed 14 days of isolation and quarantine, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for COVID-19, and have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, according to a release.

The UDOH determined that all Jazz players no longer pose a risk of infecting others.

Jazz players had been in quarantine or isolation since the last-minute postponement of their game in Oklahoma City and the NBA’s subsequent suspension on March 11 when Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The next day, Mitchell tested positive, and the entire team has been on quarantine.

Players were able to communicate with each other during the two-week period, whether by text, phone or social media.

“We have a Jazz group chat that’s always blowing up,” forward Joe Ingles said.

The NBA season has been suspended indefinitely since March 11th with no return date in sight.

But Jazz forward Georges Niang said the team has to be ready when the season resumes.

“I don’t know what is going to happen with the regular season, but when they’re ready to play we have to be ready to play,” Niang said. “Nobody is going to use the excuse that we were quarantined or anything like that. We have to be ready to go.”

