SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Amid rampant speculation that the Utah Jazz were going to make some major moves the night of the NBA Draft, it turns out that the Jazz stood pat.

The Jazz did not trade All-Star center Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Bojan Bogdanovic or Royce O’Neale. They did not move All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Nor did they trade into the draft to make any selections.

That’s not to say the Jazz won’t eventually overhaul its roster, but CEO Danny Ainge and owner Ryan Smith did nothing on draft night.

Gobert was the subject of numerous trade rumors, namely to Atlanta and Chicago. But the only trade involving a big-name player was the New York Knicks sending Kemba Walker to Detroit.

The Jazz were one of three teams, along with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, that did not own a pick in either the first or seconds rounds.

This is the first time since 1992 and just the second time in franchise history that the Jazz did not make a selection in the NBA Draft.

Utah is still looking for a new head coach to replace Quin Snyder, who resigned three weeks ago.

The Orlando Magic selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick. Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren went to Oklahoma City with the second pick, while Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. was taken by Houston with the third pick.

Utah will open the Salt Lake City Summer League July 5-7 at Vivint Arena, before playing in the Las Vegas Summer League July 9-17.