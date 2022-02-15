Utah Jazz lift Covid restrictions at Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Starting on February 25th, the requirement for proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be lifted to gain access to Utah Jazz home games at Vivint Arena.

The use of proper face coverings remains a recommended practice as an effective health tool to prevent the spread of the virus.

Other Vivint Arena events will adhere to the specific COVID-19 protocols of the event organizer, or concert/show promoter. Which could require mandatory masks and/or proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event time.

With the NBA All-star break coming up, the next home game for the Utah Jazz will be Friday, February 25th, when the Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks.

