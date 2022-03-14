SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz will be making history this week with its first all-female broadcast team set to cover the March 18 Jazz game.

Announced on Monday during Women’s History Month, the all-female team will include Holly Rowe, Jennifer Azzi and Natalie Williams among other announcers.

Officials say the six-women-team will feature Krista Blunk providing play-by-play analysis alongside Holly Rowe and Natalie Williams.

Studio coverage for the pregame, halftime and postgame will be joined by Kristen Kozlowski with contributions from Jennifer Azzi and Nayo Campbell

The Jazz will be hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. on Friday from Vivint Arena.

“Thanks to the inspiration and effort of Holly Rowe, the Jazz are excited to bring together for the first time and showcase the immense talents of these female broadcasters – all with Utah connections — on an NBA stage,” said Travis Henderson, senior vice president of broadcasting. “From courtside to the studio, their professional voices will provide a unique and entertaining perspective on the Jazz for all fans. It will be a very special and historic night.”