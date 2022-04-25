SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for letting the F-bomb fly during a post-game interview on Saturday night.

President of League Operations for the NBA, Byron Spruell, announced the fine on Sunday.

After the Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Saturday, Gobert is seen in a video posted by Bleacher Report, speaking to reporter Matt Winer after scoring the final winning points of the game.

Aired live on TNT, Winer asks Gobert, “There’s a lot of talk about what this team can and can’t be in the postseason, as you’re well aware. What is the potential of this Utah group?”

Gobert responds saying, “Man, f*** the talk. We just try to be the best team we can be. We try to enjoy the moment and whatever happens happens.”

On Sunday, the NBA announced the fine for Gobert’s expletive-filled response saying:

“Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for using profane language during a live television interview, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Gobert made his comments during an on-court interview at the conclusion of the Jazz’s 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 23 at Vivint Arena.”

The first-round playoff series between the Mavericks and the Jazz is now tied 2-2. The next game will take place in Dallas tonight at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m.