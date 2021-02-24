Utah Jazz announce 2020-2021 second half schedule

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The NBA released the second half of the 2020-2021 schedule on Wednesday, and the Jazz will resume the season after the all-star break March 12th at home against the Houston Rockets.

Notable games for the Jazz include, a nationally televised game at Vivint Arena against Brooklyn March 24th. An ESPN broadcast game at Phoenix April 7th. The Jazz taking on the Lakers twice in Los Angeles on April 17th and 19th. Hosting the Denver Nuggets on May 7th, and finally wrapping up the season May 16th at the Sacramento Kings.

The Jazz are scheduled to play on national television 11 times during the second half of the season, including one game on TNT, five on ESPN, and five more on NBATV.

The month by month breakdown of games have the Jazz playing 13 games in March, five at home eight on the road. 16 games in April, eight at home and eight on the road. They finish with 9 games in May, playing six at home and three on the road.

To see the Jazz complete schedule for the 2020-2021 season click here.