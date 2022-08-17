SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – We still do not know who will be on the team this season, but we now know who the Utah Jazz will be playing in the 2022-23 season.

The NBA schedule was released on Wednesday, and after appearing on national television 26 times last year, the Jazz have just four games on NBATV and TNT this season, with no games on ESPN.

Utah will tip off the season October 19th at home against the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz will then travel to Minnesota to face former Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves on October 21st.

Gobert, who was traded this past summer, and the T-Wolves will play at Vivint Arena on December 9th and February 8th.

The Jazz only TNT game is November 15th at home against the New York Knicks. We’ll see if Donovan Mitchell will be wearing a Jazz jersey or a Knicks jersey for that game. The two teams have reportedly engaged in trade talks once again.

The regular season will conclude on April 9 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Utah Jazz regular season and preseason will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 22, beginning at 10 a.m. (MT).

For the complete Utah Jazz schedule, click here.