Utah gymnastics team stays undefeated with victory over Stanford

UTAH GYMNASTICS – STANFORD SLIDESHOW

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The 4th-ranked Red Rocks continue to tear through the regular season.

Kim Tessen scored a perfect-10 on the vault, as the Utes improved to 11-0 on the season by putting up its second highest score of the season in a 197.750-196.725 victory over Stanford in front of a sellout crowd of 15,558 fans Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

Utah quickly settled in and wasted no time to get the crowd into the meet. The Red Rocks exploded to a 49.550 season-high vault score that was capped off by Tessen’s 10.0 as the event anchor. The current top-ranked vaulter in the Pac-12 fired off her Yurchenko 1.5 that she has been so consistent with this season and stuck the landing that electrified the sellout crowd.

“Every time I walk out of the tunnel, I still get full body chills every time,” said Tessen. “It is still such a surreal feeling to me. I only have a couple more times to compete in front of this crowd and do the sport that I love. Before I went out tonight, I thought how it is an amazing opportunity and I am going to go out and do what I know how to do. When I landed, I just knew it was going to be big and it was amazing.”

Leading up to Tessen’s 10.0, Cammy Hall drilled her vault in the third spot that earned a career-high 9.95. Alexia Burchposted a 9.90, Cristal Isa poured in a 9.85, while Missy Reinstadtler contributed a 9.80 to lead Utah to a 49.550-49.175 score over Stanford.

“Vault went really well, obviously, with a season high and Kim putting the cherry on top with that 10.0,” said Ute head coach Tom Farden on the meet. “Then, bars had good handstands and some good work over there, but again we were just misfiring on some of those dismounts. Beam was solid as usual and didn’t have any real glaring errors. I thought overall it was a smooth set.”

Utah extended the lead 98.850-98.275 against Stanford despite the deductions from landings in the bars rotation that set the Utes at a 49.325 bars score. Maile O’Keefe and Hunter Dula opened the set with a 9.825 and 9.85, respectively, before Isa chipped in a 9.90 that would come out as the Utes’ highest score of the rotation. Emilie LeBlanc and Missy Reinstadtler recorded back-to-back 9.875s for Utes and wrapped up the five scorers.

On beam, Utah was once again extremely solid from top to bottom. LeBlanc opened with a 9.80 in the leadoff and was followed by a 9.90 from Burch. With momentum on her side, O’Keefe had a phenomenal routine that matched a career-high 9.975 after earning a 10.0 from one judge to lead Utah in the rotation. Isa collected a 9.925, Adrienne Randall went 9.825 and Abby Paulson anchored with a 9.925 to close out the rotation. With a 49.550 on beam and the teams through three events, Utah led 148.400-147.725.

“On floor, I am attributing the performance a little bit to that we have been high for so long and emotionally just locked in,” Farden said on the flatness of floor. “If you really think about what they just did, they beat the top half of the Pac-12 all at their places and it was meet-after-meet-after meet of intensity. So, I did think our floor was a little flat and consequently, it wasn’t our best set. I am super proud of them for what they have done the last several weeks on the road.”

Paulson opened the set for Utah and scored a 9.875 and then was followed by Isa’s 9.85. Entering the lineup was Tessen in the third spot and came through for the Utes with a 9.90. Randall posted another 9.90 and Reinstadtler anchored with a 9.825. The Utes totaled a 49.350 on floor to earn their highest home score of the season.

Utah wraps up the regular season next Friday at home against Utah State.