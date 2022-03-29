SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Red Rocks are looking to keep an impressive streak alive. They are the only team to qualify for every NCAA gymnastics National championship since it started in 1982.

The NCAA regionals take place this week, and that’s always a tough task, but the Red Rocks are ready for the challenge.

“We’re all just super excited to be here, to be going to this awesome competition,” said said back to back Pac-12 beam champion Abby Paulson. “We have great teams and we’re really just looking forward to embracing every moment and opportunity that we get.”

“We’ve been pretty successful, I think we’ve shown a lot of grit and kind of who this team is in big pressure situations,” said senior captain Sydney Soloski.

It’s definitely one of our scarier weeks,” said junior Maile O’Keefe. “Just because we have this legendary thing of being the only team in the NCAA to go to every single nationals so that kind of lays in the back of our heads but we’re excited.”

One of the keys to winning a regional or national meet is being consistent on the beam. For Utah, that’s no problem since they’re the best beam team in the entire country.

It’s kind of a make or break event, obviously this season we’ve had our ups and our downs on that event,” said O’Keefe. “We’ve been more up recently so that’s exciting.”

“This beam team is unreal, and as long as they can just go up there and do what they do everyday we’re not going to have a problem,” said Soloski.

“We have a lot of really strong beam workers,” Paulson. “I mean we’re really strong in every event this year but as long as we stay confident in that last beam rotation, then we should be good.”

The Red Rocks has its first regional Thursday, March 31st at 8:00pm, and if they advance to the final, it is at 5:00 pm on April 2nd.

“This is the time of year where it’s sudden death,” said Utah head coach Tom Farden. “So for all of the teams and we’re up against all the other best teams in the country, it’s what you do on that day. You step forward and see what your team does under the bright lights and see if they can hit 24 routines.”