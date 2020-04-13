Utah gymnast Hunter Dula announces retirement

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – University of Utah gymnast Hunter Dula announced her retirement for medical reasons today. Dula, a bars specialist, was a starter on bars in all but one meet during her freshman season and was limited this year to seeing action in just five meets due to a back injury. Dula has been placed on a medical scholarship.

Dula ends her abbreviated career without a fall, hitting 18-of-18 bar routines during her two seasons. This year, Dula set a career-high mark of 9.925 against Arizona State to claim her first career victory. She did not score lower than a 9.80 in her five routines this season. Heading into her junior year academically, the Orem, Utah native will continue to be involved with the athletics department in some facet.

“The past two years at Utah have been incredibly special,” said Dula on her announcement. “The decision to medically retire has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but I am looking forward to a future with less pain. This season did not turn out the way I had hoped, but I learned so much about myself and have grown immensely as a person through all of this.”

Dula continued, “I want to thank my team, coaches, staff and entire support system for being there for me and easing the burden of a decision like this. Lastly, I would like to thank the amazing fans. You have shown me so much love over the past two years and I’ll forever be grateful. Go Utes!

Dula won the starting job on bars as a freshman in the second meet of the year. She scored a 9.90 on bars at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships, which was a season high for the freshman. At the NCAA Championships, Dula posted a 9.8375 on bars that counted toward the team score.

Dula will continue to work towards her degree in Kinesiology. Last year, she was a Dean’s List and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selection, while also earning WCGA Scholastic All-American honors. Most recently, Dula earned a spot on the Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll.