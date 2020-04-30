Utah guard Timmy Allen declares for NBA draft

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Utah forward Timmy Allen shoots as California guard Matt Bradley (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Salt Lake City. Allen is testing the NBA waters. The do-everything guard from Mesa, Ariz., joined teammate Both Gach among the 205 players on the league’s most recent early-entry draft list. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah sophomore guard Timmy Allen is testing the NBA waters.

The do-everything guard from Mesa, Arizona, joined teammate Both Gach among the 205 players on the league’s most recent early-entry draft list.

Players have until June 3 to withdraw from the June 25 draft.

The 6-foot-6 Allen earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors from The Associated Press after averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Utes in 2019-20. He was twice named Pac-12 player of the week and he shot 58% from the floor, including 57% from 3-point range.

Allen scored 12.2 points per game and shot 57% in 29 games as a freshman.

Gach, a sophomore guard, declared for the draft in early April.