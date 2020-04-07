Utah guard Both Gach declares for NBA draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The future of the 2020 NBA season and draft is uncertain right now, but one thing that is certain is that Utah guard Both Gach has declared for the NBA draft.

The declaration shouldn’t come as a surprise to Ute fans. Gach is likely testing the the NBA waters, getting feedback from teams about what he needs to work on to make it to the next level. A growing number of college players, including former BYU forward Yoeli Childs, have gone through the same process over the last several years.

Although the NCAA relaxed rules on hiring an agent, the six-foot-six-inch sophomore won’t be hiring one and is eligible to return to Utah for his junior season. Last year, Gach had an up-and-down season, averaging 11 points and four rebounds per game.

The deadline to withdraw his name from the draft, as of now, is June 15th.