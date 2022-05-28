WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The deepest playoff run in 14 years has come to an end for the Utah Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies lost its fourth straight game, three at home, to the Toledo Walleye and were eliminated from the ECHL playoffs with a 5-1 loss in Game 5.

Brandon Hawkins opened the scoring 16:13 into the first period with a goal. The Grizzlies tied it up less than four minutes later as Mason Manek found the back of the net.

But Toledo got a goal from TJ Hensick in the second period to take the lead for good. Brett Boeing, Marcus Vela and Hawkins scored goals in the third period to put the game away.

Since scoring four goals in the first period of Game 4, the Grizzlies scored just one goal in the last five periods of the series.

This was the first time since 2008 that the Grizzlies had advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Charle Edouard-D’Astous scored an ECHL record 19 goals in the playoffs for Utah.

Toledo moves on to face the Florida Everblades for the Kelly Cup championship.