LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – It was a magical run for the Utah women’s basketball team at the Pac-12 Tournament, but it came crashing to a halt in the championship game against #2 Stanford.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes with 16 points off the bench, but the Cardinal pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 21-5 to win, 73-48.

Utah, which was playing its fourth game in five days, is still widely expected to receive an invite to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the Pac-12 era. The field of 68 will be announced Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Haley Jones scored 19 points, while Cameron Brink for Stanford, which won its second straight Pac-12 Tournament title.

The Cardinal (28-3, 17-0) shut down the Utes defensively in the second half to pull away in what was a two-point game at halftime. The reigning national champions held Utah (20-11, 8-8) to 7-of-33 shooting in the second half and had a 40-12 advantage in the paint to win their 15th Pac-12 tournament in 21 tries.

Utah was without forward Peyton McFarland, who injured her knee against Washington State on Thursday, and struggled against Stanford’s length inside, particularly in the second half.

The Utes went just 2 for 13 from 3 in the second half as Stanford went on a 21-1 run to ice the game.

The consolation: Utah will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

“They’ve proven all season long they’re the best team in the conference and today was no different,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “This doesn’t define our season. I’m excited we’re here, disappointed we lost, but we’re not done.”

Stanford looked like it was primed for another runaway, using an 11-1 run to build an early 12-point lead. The Cardinal held Utah scoreless for more than 3 1/2 minutes until Maxwell hit a turnaround jumper at the first quarter buzzer and led 21-11.

The scrappy Utes weren’t going to let it be that easy.

Utah reached its first Pac-12 championship game by getting hot at the right time, hitting a combined 24 3-pointers in wins over California, Washington State and Oregon in Las Vegas.

“I think once March hits, everything escalates a little bit,” Maxwell said. “The intensity gets more intense. And the saying, anything can happen in March rings true. Before our game there were already like two upsets in the other league tournaments. So anyone can get beat in March. Our team, we’ve played Stanford twice. We know how they play. We know what we needed to do. And we executed really well in those first three quarters. But, again, like Dru said, once we give them an inch they take a mile. Credit to Stanford. They’re a great team.”

The Utes took advantage of three Stanford players on the bench with two fouls and started to hit from 3-point range in the second quarter to get back in it. Utah went 4 of 5 from the arc — Dru Gylten hit one from 10 feet behind it — and used an 8-0 run to pull within 32-30 at halftime.

Jones, Brink and Lacie Hull returned in the third quarter and so did Stanford’s defense. The Cardinal held Utah scoreless for nearly 4 1/2 minutes to push the lead to 52-43 after three quarters.

Stanford continued to lock down the Utes in the fourth, holding them to 2-of-15 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3. Hull hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 16-1 run that stretched Stanford’s lead to 71-46 and put the game out of reach.

“After halftime, we just missed some shots we normally make and kept turning it over,” said Gylten, who had six points and five assists. “That’s what Stanford does best, make you pay for those.”

Utah had relied on Jenna Johnson and Gianna Kneepkens most of the season. Both freshmen have been hampered by injuries recently and it showed.

Johnson, who’s dealing with foot issues, finished with two points on 1-of-9 shooting. Kneepkens finished 1 for 6 for three points with tape on her ailing shoulder.

“Both those guys are banged up,” Roberts said. “There’s no greater teacher than experience and they’ll get better from this.”