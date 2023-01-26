CORVALLIS, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes men’s basketball team is rolling once again.

For the second straight game, Utah led wire-to-wire, using a stifling defensive effort to shut down Oregon State Thursday night, 63-44.

Utah improves to 15-7 overall, 8-3 in the Pac-12, tied with USC for second place in the Pac-12, and just a half game behind UCLA for the top spot.

Rollie Worster led the way with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Gabe Madsen scored 13 points, while Branden Carlson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Oregon State missed its first 14 three-point attempts of the game, and finished 2-for-18 from beyond the arc.

Utah led by as many as 31 points in the second half. The Utes held the Beavers to just 32 percent shooting from the floor. Oregon State had just four assists.

Marco Anthony scored seven points, while Ben Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each had six.

Utah raced out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. The Utes led 32-16 at the half, holding Oregon State to its lowest first half point total of the season.

The Utes then went on a 17-4 run early in the second half to blow the game wide open. They built the lead to 58-27 on a three-pointer from Madsen.

Utah next plays at Oregon Saturday night, when the Utes will try to end a 10-game losing skid to the Ducks.