Utah County attorney declines to file DUI charges against BYU football player

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Attorney declined to prosecute a Brigham Young University football who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt cited a “lack of admissible evidence” as a reason for declining to file charges against 21-year-old Chaz Ah You.

Ah You was arrested following a field sobriety test after an officer pulled him over for allegedly speeding and driving recklessly.

“Every case is unique. Every case has its own facts. I lean on the experience of my screening team to wisely balance the evidence with the rights of the accused, and the State’s ability to be effective at trial. In this case, there is a lack of admissible evidence. Justice would not be served in this matter. This has nothing to do with who he is or where he attends school. My job is to safeguard the rights of all in a potential criminal matter and direct my attention to the law and the facts,” said Leavitt in a statement Tuesday.

