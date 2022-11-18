SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – On Saturday, Nov. 19, Utah’s Samoa community as TOA Samoa makes rugby history by advancing to the Rugby League World Cup final. In a tournament typically dominated by larger countries like England and Australia, it’s a massive achievement that has sent waves throughout the Samoan community, including here in Utah.

It is the first time the tiny island country of Samoa has reached the final of the Rugby League World Cup, reaching the pinnacle match with an upset sudden death win over England.

The win and advancement into the finals has drawn worldwide attention, even from the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson posted a video on his Instagram, emphasizing his support for the TOA Samoa team.

“This is a big deal. They are making history in the world of sports and the world of rugby,” said Johnson. “This is the first time our island, our country, our culture of Samoa has ever gone to the finals for any sport. They are making history and I could not be more proud of them. We could not be more proud of them.”

Here in Utah, the Samoan community is celebrating – win or lose – with a parade, dancing, and performances. The event is expected to be big, with Colonial Flag in Sandy confirming they have sold out of over 200 Samoan flags. When they expedited another shipment, those quickly sold out as well.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. near Lodestone Park at 6252 West 6200 South in Salt Lake City and will end at Centennial Park at 5405 West 3100 South in West Valley City. Before the parade begins, there will be a performance of the Samoa National Anthem.

Once at Centennial Park, there will be traditional dance performances and music.

The final will feature Samoa taking on Australia at Old Trafford in London, England. The game starts at 9 a.m. in Utah and can be watched on Fite TV.