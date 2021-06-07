Utah, BYU coaches come together for a good cause

After the event was cancelled in 2020 head coaches Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake were back for 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake are no strangers to competition.

But this competition was not on the gridiron but the golf course, and it was for a good cause.

They played in the annual fundraiser for the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho at Hidden Valley Country Club.

They also had some fun.

“Great day, it’s always fun to come out and participate in this Kidney Foundation tournament,” said Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Even though Sitake doesn’t think he’s a good golfer he’s willing to support a good cause.

“Not good, but I try, and when it’s for a good cause I’m willing to do it,” said BYU football head coach Kilane Sitake.

Even though these two compete on the golf course and football fields they are still good friends.

“Very good friends and that’s something that hasn’t changed, he’s my guy,” Whittingham said.

“Oh, Kyle and I will always stay close, that’s a relationship that will last a lifetime,” said Sitake.

But when it comes to golf, Whittingham thinks he has plenty to improve on.

“Someday I hope it all comes together,” said Whittingham. “But right now everything needs work.”

Sitake says he feels like BYU fan don’t want him to get too good at golf right now, but he does enjoy driving the cart around the course.

“I like that part of it and I was missing the music today,” said Sitake. “I should have brought my speakers.”

Kyle’s team fared better today, and his hair was much longer than Kalani’s. And he’s keeping it that way.

“As long as my mom and my wife want it, I was going to cut it the other day and they said no! They screamed,” said Whittingham. “. I checked in with them to see if they’re on board and it’s here indefinitely.”

While they continue to compete on the football field and golf course, they also like to see who has the best calves.

“Depends on what you’re asking for if you want power or definition. I know it’s my best feature so I try to wear shorts as much as possible,” Sitake said. I would wear shorts to church if they allowed me to, maybe that’s why I should bust out the lava lava a lot more.”