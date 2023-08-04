SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Faced with either staying with a decimated Pac-12 Conference or leaving for much greener pastures, the University of Utah has applied for membership into the Big 12 Conference, and is expected to be accepted as its newest school starting in 2024.

The Big 12 presidents and chancellors will discuss adding Utah and Arizona State on a Friday night call, ESPN reports.

Sources: Both Utah and Arizona State have applied for formal membership to the Big 12 Conference, and there’s a call tonight with the Big 12's presidents and chancellors to discuss their membership. Arizona applied and was approved yesterday. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

Following the news that Oregon and Washington are following USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and Colorado and Arizona bolting for the Big 12, the Utes really had no other choice but to seek out an option better than the flailing Pac-12.

Arizona’s membership still has yet to be officially formalized, as the three schools are expected to come in together. The announcement could come either Friday or Saturday, as there’s an urgency on both sides to push through after a chaotic Friday that saw Oregon and Washington leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The Pac-12 would be left with just Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State. It is not clear whether the conference would try to add schools from the Mountain West, or just dissolve as a conference.

The Pac-12, dubbed “The Conference of Champions.” has been around in some form for 108 years.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has tried to salvage a media rights deal with Apple TV, but the reported $20-25 million it would possibly bring was not enough to keep several schools around. Utah is expected to make nearly $30 million annually from a Big 12 media rights deal.

With Utah joining the Big 12 Conference, its storied rivalry with BYU will be renewed. Utah and BYU have not been a member of the same conference since 2010, when Utah left for the Pac-12 and BYU became an independent.

The Big 12 will eventually be comprised of 16 teams: Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, BYU, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Central Florida.

No official word has come down from either Utah or the Big 12 as of now, but that may change Friday night.

The Utah football team will try to go out as 3-time Pac-12 Conference football champions this season.