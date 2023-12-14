SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Battle of the Brothers is back.

The Utah and Utah State football teams will play three games in 2024, 2026 and 2031.

Next season’s game will take place in Logan, with the following two at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The last time Utah played at Utah State, the Aggies pulled out a 27-20 overtime upset in 2012.

The Aggies will then play in Salt Lake City on September 19, 2026 and August 30, 2031.

Utah holds the lead in the all-time series against Utah State at 79-29-4 with the last game between the two teams coming in 2015 with a Utah win (24-14). Utah has won 14 of the last 15 games against the Aggies, including 12 straight from 1998-2009.

“It is tremendous for our football program to host the University of Utah this fall,” said USU athletic director Diana Sabau. “Aggie Nation has certainly stressed the importance of in-state matchups in my short time at USU. Thank you to Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan and his staff for making football in the state of Utah important for our fans.”

The Utah State and Utah series began in Logan on Nov. 25, 1892, which was also the first-ever game for both programs. USU won that contest 12-0.

Utah’s 2024 non-conference slate is now set as it moves into the Big 12 Conference. The Utes will open the season August 31 at home against Southern Utah. The Utes will then host Baylor in a non-conference game even though the Bears are in the Big 12, and round out the non-conference slate at Utate State.

The Utes next game is December 23rd in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern. Utah State plays Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23 in Boise.