SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It wasn’t the sharpest performance by the U.S. Women’s National Team, but after nearly an hour long lightning delay, the U.S. took care of business against Colombia in its final international friendly, 2-0.

Manuela Vanegas unintentionally headed in an own goal in the 22nd minute off a shot from Sofia Huerta to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

The United States had several chances to extend the lead. Alex Morgan’s shot hit off the crossbar just before halftime, while Megan Rapinoe’s header was stopped by a Colombian defender in goal.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made two saves, including a sprawling stop off a blast by Leicy Santos in the 55th minute, to earn the shutout.

After the game was delayed by lightning for 50 minutes, former Utah Royals star Kelly O’Hara scored on on a shot into the far corner of the net in the 77th minute to give the U.S. a 2-0 victory.

Former BYU star Ashley Hatch didn’t start, but got into the game in the 72nd minute. Hatch got a yellow card near the end of the game after getting into a shoving match with a Colombian player.

This was the first time Team USA had played in Utah since 2018. The United States also defeated Colombia in Denver on Saturday, 3-0.

The USWNT, which is now unbeaten in 69 straight games on home soil, will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship, which begins on July 4, while Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago will face off in Group B.

The top two teams in each group earn CONCACAF spots in the 2023 World Cup and the winner of the event will get an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics.