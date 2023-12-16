SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Ian Martinez scored 20 points and Kalifa Sakho had a tip-in for the winning points with 15 seconds remaining as Utah State defeated San Francisco 54-53 on Saturday at the Delta Center for the Aggies’ 10th straight win.

Martinez also added eight rebounds and five steals for the Aggies (11-1). Sakho finished 3 of 4 from the floor to add seven points. Great Osobor had six points and was 2 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. The Aggies extended their winning streak to 10 games.

This is the fourth time in program history that Utah State has started a season 11-1, and first time since the 2012-13 season when the Aggies were 14-1.

The Aggies trailed 50-45 with just over three minutes remaining, when Martinez hit two free throws and a layup to tie the game at 50.

Sakho then rebounded his own miss and scored with just over a minute left to give the Aggies a 52-50 lead. Malik Thomas then drained a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to give the lead back to the Dons.

But Sakho’s putback was the difference, while Darius Brown’s steal with one second left sealed the victory for the Aggies.

The Dons (8-4) were led in scoring by Jonathan Mogbo, who finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Thomas added 13 points and two steals for San Francisco. In addition, Ndewedo Newbury had eight points.

Great Osobar finished with six points and eight rebounds, while Brown led the Aggies in assists with four.

The Aggies struggled from the field, making just 16 of 53 shots (30.2%), including just 2 of 21 three-point attempts.

But the Utah State defense forced 17 San Francisco turnovers to lead a strong defensive effort.

Utah State next wraps up non-conference play when the Aggies host East Tennessee State on Friday at 7:00 p.m.