LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Playing its first game as a ranked team in almost four years, the Utah State basketball team cruised to a 24-point win over Wyoming Tuesday night at The Spectrum.

Great Osobor scored 20 points, Darius Brown II added 13 points and a season-high tying 11 assists and No. 20 Utah State beat Wyoming 83-59 on Tuesday night to stretch the nation’s longest active win streak to 14 games.

“I appreciate everybody coming, especially with the blizzard outside,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “The Spectrum never lets you down, the place was rocking. When we started making that run and started to get some stops, some steals, and some run out dunks in that second half, the place was just electric.”

Osobor, who made 9 of 11 from the field — including five dunks — and Brown, the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, transferred to Utah State from Montana State with coach Danny Sprinkle who left the Bobcats last April to take over for the Aggies.

Utah State (15-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) — off to its best start under a first-year Aggies coach — is one of just three teams in the nation returning zero points to its 2023-24 roster, joining New Mexico State and Northwestern. The Aggies also have the second-fewest returning rebounds (0.004%) and are tied for the second-fewest returning assists (0.003%), both behind New Mexico State.

Mason Walters scored 17 and Akuel Kot added 14 for Wyoming (8-8, 1-2) but the duo combined for just 10 points and six turnovers as the Cowboys were outscored 48-26 in the second half.

Osobor scored inside and Isaac Johnson, who finished with 10 points, hit a 3 before Brown made a jumper and then threw a lead pass to Osobor for a fast-break dunk. Moments later, Brown poked the ball away from Walters near midcourt and again fed Osobor for a two-handed dunk that capped a 11-0 run and gave the Aggies a 13-point lead.

“In the past two conference games, I haven’t shot the ball well,” Brown said. “Teams play me differently off ball screens. It was more seeing how they were playing ball screens. They were in a drop coverage, so they weren’t fighting hard to get over, but they weren’t going under either. The big was too far back so you have to attack and make him come to you or if he stays with Great, then I can do what I need to do. It was about reading the ball screen coverage.”

Sam made with 3-pointer — Wyoming’s first points of the second half — that cut the deficit to 10 with 15:51 to play but Ian Martinez answered with a 3 for Utah State and Osobor added two more dunks in an 11-3 spurt that made it 57-39 about three minutes later.

The Aggies, who never trailed and took a 35-33 lead into halftime, shot 60.6% from the field in the second half. Utah State finished with 11 steals, a 14-0 advantage in fast-break points and outscored the Cowboys 48-22.

Utah State next hits the road to play Saturday at UNLV.