SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – New Utah State athletic director Diana Sabau joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the future of USU athletics.

Sabau started on the job just five days ago, but has already been impressed by the Aggies facilities and the school’s fan base.

Sabau came to Utah State from the Big Ten Conference, where she was a deputy commissioner for the past two-plus years. Before that, Sabau served as Senior Deputy Athletics Director for Ohio State.

Sabau takes over for John Hartwell, who left to take the AD job at Louisiana-Monroe.

Utah State’s first football game of Sabau’s tenure is against a Big Ten team this Saturday at Iowa.

Click on the video to watch the interview with Diana Sabau.