LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – USC came up one point short of a perfect regular season.

But the 4th-ranked Trojans say they are not really concerned with Utah’s dramatic 43-42 victory back in October at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“This is not a revenge game,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said. “That’s not what this is. We played a really good football game, as did Utah up in Salt Lake. It was an elite college football game. But this is not about that game. This is a new game, a new challenge, a new setting.”

Because Utah had such success against the Trojans on offense, with Cam Rising throwing for 415 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns, while Dalton Kincaid hauled in 16 catches for 234 yards and a score, USC not expecting a lot of changes from the Utes.

“Listen, they’re not going to go change what they’ve done,” Riley said. “They’ve had a lot of success, so they’re not going to flip the script, and we’re not either. But I think teams evolve. You get challenged different ways.”

“We know each other and how they’re going to play us most likely,” said USC quarterback Caleb Williams. “So the things that worked for them, they’re probably going to practice a bit more and get a few more reps.”

Both teams gained over 500 yards in that classic game, with Utah slightly out-gaining USC, 562-556.

Williams is playing for more than a College Football Playoff bid. He’s also looking to wrap up the Heisman Trophy after an outstanding sophomore season. But he says he is trying to stay level headed through it all.

“I’ve got a great group of my support system with my family and them raising me a certain way,” said Williams, who has thrown for 3,712 yards and accounted for 44 total touchdowns. “Getting too big-headed or focusing on the highs is when you start going downhill.”

Almost as incredible as Williams’ season is USC’s turnover margin. They’re a plus-23, forcing 27 turnovers while committing just four, by far the best margin in the nation.

“That’s really been the biggest factor in their successful season is how they take care of the football and how they take it away,” said Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“Getting takeaways is comforting,” said USC linebacker Shane Lee. “It gives you confidence as a defense when you’re able to come up and make big plays like that and get the ball back to the offense. When you’re able to make a big play and make an impact, it’s huge.”

#11 Utah (9-3) and #4 USC (11-1) are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.