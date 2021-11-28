USC Athletics issues apology to BYU over ‘offensive chant’

Brigham Young tight end Masen Wake (13) is tackled by Southern California cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, bottom left, and defensive lineman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou (47) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4) – The University of Southern California’s (USC) Athletics Department has issued an apology to Brigham Young University (BYU) after an “offensive chant” was heard during Saturday night’s collegiate football game.

The BYU Cougars played against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday night, winning 35-31.

An offensive, expletive-filled chant was heard coming from the student section in the stands, targeting BYU.

USC Tweeted an apology statement on Sunday, saying:

“The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values. It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program.”

The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values.



It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 28, 2021

USC’s defensive line coach and former BYU alum, Vic So’oto issued a statement as well, saying:

“I did not hear the chant but I know it does not reflect the Trojan family that I’ve come to know and love. Sincere apologies from an alum @BYU @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @TomHolmoe All love. Hard fought game. Fight On.”