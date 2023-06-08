SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Rugby Alliance, an international partnership between professional rugby clubs Stade Toulousain and the Utah Warriors, today announced a historic rugby matchup coming to Utah that will gather rugby fans and newcomers to the sport from around the globe. This fall, sports enthusiasts will have the chance to witness the USA Men’s National Rugby Team, the USA Eagles, in a showdown against Stade Toulousain on Sunday, September 17, at 4 p.m. MT at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

Tickets went on sale for the public last week, with prices ranging from $20 to $500 for full VIP access. Ticket prices start at $17 for those who purchase early.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://seatgeek.com/usa-eagles-rugby-vs-stade-toulousain-tickets/sport/2023-09-17-4-pm/6039054

As reported by Nielsen Research in 2022, rugby is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. USA Rugby currently has over 110,000 active members and oversees the men’s and women’s fifteens and sevens national teams. Hosting this thrilling international spectacle between two renowned champions in a stadium that seats 20,000 people is an unprecedented, enviable opportunity for sports clubs worldwide.

“This game is very exciting news for the American rugby public, both hosting an internationally renowned team like Stade Toulousain, alongside the opportunity for our fans to see the Men’s Eagles compete on home soil this year,” said Ross Young, CEO of USA Rugby. “Utah and the Salt Lake City area is a thriving rugby community of supporters – an atmosphere we’re ecstatic to return to. It’s going to be a phenomenal event, one that our fans definitely don’t want to miss.”

The USA Eagles is a team comprised of the country’s most elite rugby champions, including several athletes from the Utah Warriors, with Paul Mullen, Mika Kruse, Lance Williams, Angus McClellan, Joe Mano and Thomas Tu’avao included in this fall’s player pool. To add to the spirited rivalry, an American player from Stade Toulousain, David Ainu’u, will join the lineup for the Eagles.

Stade Toulousain is one of Europe’s most storied rugby clubs. With a rich history dating back to 1907, Stade Toulousain has consistently demonstrated its prowess on the field, earning an illustrious collection of trophies and titles throughout the years. Renowned for its dynamic playing style, strategic skills, and relentless teamwork, the club has become a symbol of excellence in French rugby.

Didier Lacroix, president of Stade Toulousain, shared his enthusiasm about the forthcoming match. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to play on American soil. It’s a brilliant chance for us to expand the reach of Stade Toulousain and the great sport of rugby,” said Lacroix. “The United States has an ever-growing rugby community that we’re eager to engage with. We anticipate a fantastic game full of energy, passion, and mutual respect. We can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowd at America First Field. It’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for all involved.”

Kimball Kjar, CEO of the Utah Warriors and representative from The Rugby Alliance, recognizes this as an opportunity for families with young athletes to be exposed to the sport of rugby at its highest level. He also is proud to be part of bringing this rare experience to Utahns and those who travel from around the world.

“Bringing an event of this magnitude to the United States is an endeavor fueled by our dedication to uplift the spirit of this extraordinary sport on American soil,” said Kjar. “This is a chance of a lifetime for fans to experience the highest level of sport right here, live, to feel the energy, tension, and exhilaration that only a raw rugby match can deliver. We can’t wait to experience the packed stadium of rumbling fans cheering on these athletes at America First Field on September 17.”

Given the magnitude of this unique experience coming to Utah, The Rugby Alliance will host engaging and interactive events leading up to the game. Further details about this fan festival will be unveiled over the coming weeks as the match nears.