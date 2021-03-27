University of Utah snags new Head basketball coach, welcomes Craig Smith to team

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah welcomes in a new head coach for their men’s Basketball program, and he’s ready to play ball.

On March 27, the university announces that former USU coach Craig Smith will now serve as the 16th head coach for the Runnin’ Utes men’s basketball program.

According to Mark Halan, the director of the university’s athletic department, “Smith will take over at Utah after leading his teams to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths and two Mountain West Conference Tournament championships in his three seasons as head coach at Utah State.”

In the last ten years, as a collegiate head coach, Smith has compiled a record of 74-24 at Utah State and has a career record of 225-108 (.676).

He also led the Aggies to the 2021 NCAA tournament as the Mountain West’s second-place finisher with a 20-9 record, posting a 20-win season for the third year in a row.

“Craig Smith brings incredible energy and passion, and a proven record of success,” Harlan states. “I’m thrilled to have him lead our men’s basketball program, and look forward to our student-athletes experiencing his incredible work ethic, dedication to being a teacher of the game, and his ability to relate with his players and help them achieve their greatest potential.”



FILE- In this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo, Utah State head coach Craig Smith reacts to a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas. Utah State and Texas Tech meet in a first-round game in the South Region on Friday. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)



Utah State’s head coach Craig Smith celebrates with his team after defeating San Diego State in an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)





According to university officials, during the last 25 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 10 as a head coach, Smith has been to postseason play 13 times, while winning four regular season and four postseason conference championships. They go to mention that he even managed to earn four conference coach of the year awards (2006, 2007, 2017, 2019) in three different conferences and was named NAIA II National Coach of the Year Award in 2007, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 12 Coach of the Year Award in 2017, and NABC District 17 Coach of the Year and USBWA District VIII Coach of the Year in 2019.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Utah and the community of Salt Lake City,” Smith shares. “The Utah men’s basketball program has fantastic leadership at the top in Director of Athletics Mark Harlan and his executive team. After visiting with Mark, it became clear that our visions for Utah Basketball were aligned. This program has a rich tradition of excellence in the history of college basketball. Our facilities are state-of-the-art and first-class in every way. Our fan base has tremendous energy, knowledge, and passion. We can’t wait to pack the Huntsman Center, feed off the energy of The MUSS, and bring a consistent winner back to the U!”

Not just a former Aggie, Craig Smith has also had ties with Mayville State, South Dakota, Nebraska (2012-14), and Colorado State (2007-12).

“Smith is a Stephen, Minn., native and a 1996 graduate of the University of North Dakota, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education,” writes the University of Utah in a press release. “He then earned his master’s degree in teaching and learning from Northern State, where he served as a graduate assistant for the 1997-98 season. The Wolves reached their first-ever Elite Eight that season.”





