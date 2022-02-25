SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Beehive State? More like the Basketball State, some Utahns might say.

It’s no secret that in Utah, folks love hoops. Salt Lake Community College’s head men’s basketball coach Kyle Taylor knows that well, not only from his short tenure with the Bruins but also from his time as an assistant at Utah State.

“It definitely has been fun the last six years living in truly a basketball state where basketball really is the number one sport,” Taylor tells ABC4.com. “It’s a lot of ways because of the NBA and because of the Jazz.”

Of course, the Utah Jazz and their home games at Vivint Arena are the top basketball spectacle in the state. BYU and Utah State also regularly pack their respective home gyms. The University of Utah and Weber State each can boast significant stories of success in the NCAA Tournament for themselves as well.

However, the best – or at the least, most underrated – show of basketball greatness in the state might be the product that Taylor’s team at SLCC puts on from the modest Bruin Arena on Redwood Road. In a year where the Jazz have been up-and-down, and unless some madness occurs in conference tournaments, none of the major colleges in the state will make it to the men’s Big Dance, Salt Lake Community College has been a juggernaut.

The Bruins have been ranked as the top junior college in the country for the entire year, holding a 29-1 record going into the Region 18 tournament this weekend. Except for a narrow 74-70 defeat to College of Southern Idaho on Feb. 16, the Bruins have been flawless. They’ve been excellent for a while now, with this year’s campaign marking the 20th consecutive season that the Bruins have won at least 20 games.

If you’re just a casual basketball fan, you might not realize it, but the truth is that SLCC is one of the best basketball stops in the entire nation. The banners hanging in the gym celebrating national championships in 2009 and 2016 can attest to that.

“Just in terms of resources, facilities, location, tradition of winning, I think you could argue it’s the best job in the country, but it’s certainly a Top-10, Top-5 job,” Taylor, who has been the head coach at SLCC since 2019, says. “And hopefully that’s where we fit nationally every year.”

While a junior college may not carry the same cachet as a school like Utah or BYU, SLCC has long been a place for great teams and great players. Taylor likes to consider his program to be a stepping stone for guys headed to bigger and better things. Part of his job, and the job of SLCC coaches before him, has been to prepare players for a chance at big-time college basketball.

It’s not unheard for a former Bruin to make it all the way to the NBA either. Gary Payton II, son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton, began his way to the pros by starring at SLCC from 2013-14 and then afterward at Oregon State. Payton II has since carved a place for himself in the NBA as a key reserve for the Golden State Warriors.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 25: Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Stephen Curry #30 after defeating the Phoenix Suns in NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Warriors defeated the Suns 116-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sometimes, SLCC can be a great place for guys who haven’t found their groove in college to hit the reset button on their careers. The team’s current star, Jordan Brinson, is a great example. Coming out of Westchester High in Inglewood, Calif., Brinson was expected to be a star at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. However, after a coaching change, he transferred to Utah Valley where he struggled to find his form as a former high school star.

Going to SLCC, where he has been named the Region 18 MVP, has given Brinson another shot at making it big. He’ll now have his pick of several big-time programs to attend next season.

“You come to Salt Lake, we’re gonna win, we’re gonna play on a national stage, we’re going to go to the national tournament and you’re going to get exposure to get back to Division I,” Taylor explains of his pitch to players like Brinson. “We give them an opportunity to get back to the same level, or maybe even a notch higher than when they came in.”

While the sights and sounds of a game at SLCC can’t compete with the flashing lights and excitement of a Jazz game, Taylor doesn’t mind. He says he enjoys being “under the radar,” even in a place that loves basketball as much as Utah does.

But if you’re a true diehard of the sport or are looking for an inexpensive and enjoyable place to watch some hoops, Bruin Arena is a great place to go. And what better time than this weekend, when the Bruins will be playing in the Region 18 tournament at home.

“There’s a lot of entertaining basketball. There’s a ton of dunks, there’s a ton of athleticism. I think for kids, it’s a pretty low-key environment,” Taylor says, explaining his young children love attending SLCC games. “It’s not too loud or too crowded. If you got kids that don’t want to walk into a place with 18,000 people, it’s a more intimate environment where you get to watch really good basketball.”