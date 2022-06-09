MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah High School Activities Association has played the sport of boys soccer on three years probation for sportsmanship violations.

On Thursday, the UHSAA Executive Committee voted to place boys soccer on probation due to a rise in ejections related to unsportsmanlike conduct, removing two games from the sport’s contest limitations. UHSAA programs will now have 14 regular season games, down from 16 contests.

The reduction in games will be implemented for all 116 high school boys soccer programs across the state, regardless of classification.

The sport will remain on probation for the next three years, with the Executive Committee conducting an annual review of the sport’s progress in improving sportsmanship issues.

There have also been instances of verbal abuse by fans at games as well.