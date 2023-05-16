SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — UFC 291 is returning to Salt Lake City, and Dustin Poirier will be facing off with Justin Gaethje for the BMF title.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at the Delta Center, currently known as Vivint Arena, with tickets set to go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2 on Ticketmaster.

Courtesy of ESPN MMA

It will also be available live on ESPN+ and PPV.

The BMF Title fight is poised to be a Fight of the Year candidate, as No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Poirer will go against the No. 3 contender Gaethje.

Poirer, who holds a record of 29-7 1NC, is fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Lafayette, LA. He is a dynamic striker and grappler, holding “spectacular” victories against Conor Mcgregor, Max Holloway, and Eddie Alvarez, according to a press release.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion who holds a record of 25-4, is fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Safford, Ariz. The UFC calls him a heavy-handed striker and wrestler, with wins against Michael Chandler, Donald Cerrone, and Rafael Fiziev.

Poirier last fought Gaethje in 2018, defeating him with a 4th-round TKO.

For the latest information on UFC 291, visit the UFC website here.

