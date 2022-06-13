SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – UFC fans, get ready to rumble as the UFC Welterweight Championship returns to Salt Lake City this summer.

The highly-anticipated championship bout pits reigning champ Kamaru Usman against No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards for a tense rematch.

The showdown will take place at Vivint Arena on Saturday, August 20. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, June 24 on Ticketmaster.

Usman will look to defend his title atop the welterweight division, aiming for his 20th consecutive win.

“No. 1 men’s pound-for-pound fighter Usman (20-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas by way of Auchi, Nigeria) is also the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 21 and holds victories over Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns,” officials say.

Contender Edwards aims to secure his sixth consecutive title defense by dethroning Usman.

“Edwards (19-3 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) has amassed an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak since his first encounter with Usman in late 2015,” says event officials. “A well-rounded competitor with KO power, he has secured memorable victories against Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque to earn his first UFC title opportunity.”

This upcoming fight marks the first UFC event in Salt Lake City since “UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRÍGUEZ vs. CACERES” on August 6, 2016.

The Salt Lake City event was made possible due to a partnership with Smith Entertainment Group (Vivint Arena) and the Utah Sports Commission.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.