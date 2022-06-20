SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – UFC fans, get ready to rumble as the UFC 278 Fight Card is officially announced along with the Welterweight Championship heading to Utah this summer.

The highly-anticipated Salt Lake City championship bout pits reigning champ Kamaru Usman against No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards for a tense rematch.

The showdown will take place at Vivint Arena on Saturday, August 20. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, June 24 on Ticketmaster. Tickets are limited to eight per person. UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Usman will look to defend his title atop the welterweight division, aiming for his 20th consecutive win and sixth straight title.

New featured bouts include Jose Aldo (#3) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (#6) and Paulo Costa (#4) vs. Luke Rockhold.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Former UFC featherweight champion and current No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo (31-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on surging No. 6 Merab Dvalishvili (14-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia)

No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa (13-2, fighting out of Contagem, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to spoil the return of former champion Luke Rockhold (16-5, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Calif.)

No. 13 ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi (14-1, fighting out of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq) locks horns with Francisco Figueiredo (13-4-1 1NC, fighting out of Soure, Para, Brazil)

No. 10 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (22-7, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) faces undefeated No. 13 Alexandr Romanov (18-0, fighting out of Comrat City, Republic of Moldova) in a pivotal matchup

This upcoming fight marks the first UFC event in Salt Lake City since “UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRÍGUEZ vs. CACERES” on August 6, 2016.