SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz announced on Friday that center Udoka Azubuike is out for the rest of the season after underdoing foot surgery.

“Azubuike underwent successful surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot to stabilize the Subtalar joint,” the Jazz statement said. “The surgery was performed in Indianapolis by foot and ankle specialist Dr. David Porter in consultation with Jazz team physician Dr. Travis Maak. Azubuike will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.”

Azubuike injured his ankle for the third time in 13 months in March, playing with the Salt Lake City Stars. The second-year center out of Kentucky showed promise this season in limited time with the Jazz, averaging 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.