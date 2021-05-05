U.S. men’s soccer team match coming to Sandy’s Rio Tinto Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time in four years, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will return to play in Utah.

The National Team will play its first friendly on U.S. soil since 2019 when it takes on Concacaf rival Costa Rica on June 9 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. This will be the fifth match for the team at Rio Tinto Stadium.

“It is such an incredible opportunity for the state of Utah to welcome U.S. Soccer to Rio Tinto Stadium. Real Salt Lake has a legacy of U.S. National Team players wearing our crest – from Eddie Pope and Jason Kreis to Nick Rimando and Kyle Beckerman and the new generation of players that have come through the RSL Academy,” RSL Interim President John Kimball says. “To host the match against Costa Rica is a chance to continue that legacy and is a huge credit to the Utah Department of Health for helping to ensure a safe environment for the teams and our wonderful fans. It will surely be a night to remember.”

Kickoff time for USA vs. Costa Rica has yet to be determined, but will be broadcast on ESPN2, UniMás, and TUDN.

The Men’s National Team’s stop in Salt Lake City is part of a simulated match cadence similar to what players will experience during the upcoming three-match window during the World Cup Qualifying campaign, which starts in September. The team will partake in an away friendly with Switzerland on May 30 and the Concacaf Nations League Final Four on June 3 and 6.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current U.S. Soccer Return to Play Protocols will be in place, including capacity for the match at Rio Tinto being capped to 10,000 fans. Ticket information will be available at a later date.

The June 9 match in Sandy will mark the sixth time the U.S. has played in Utah since Real Salt Lake’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer in 2005.

The Beehive State has hosted three World Cup Qualifiers, with the U.S. being successful in all. Overall, the national team is 4-0-1 in Utah.