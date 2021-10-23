Tyler Allgeier rushes for 191 yards, two touchdowns in BYU’s 21-19 win over Washington State

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (ABC4 Sports) – After two frustrating losses, the BYU football team got back to what it does best — run the ball.

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 32 carries, and BYU beat Washington State 21-19 on Saturday.

“I thought he played really physical,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said about Allgeier. “I thought he was punishing some people at the end of runs. I saw him lower his shoulder. He’s really sore right now and that’s how he should be every week. He’s a big time player for us, and we need to utilize him that way.”

This was Washington State’s first game since head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Rolovich and four assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich had requested a religious exemption that was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline.

He was replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the Cougars’ defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach.

Jaren Hall threw for 143 yards for BYU (6-2), which fell out of the Top 25 this week after losing two straight games.

“A lot of credit to Washington State,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “I know they are going through a lot of adversity and change. Looking forward to building on this, and glad we got this win,” Sitake said. “We were coming off a slump.”

“I think everybody was chin down, worrying about the last two games,” said BYU defensive back Malik Moore, who had a first half interception. “So this game really proved to us that we’ve still got it. We’re still a good team. We’ve won six games, and not a lot of teams doing that.”

Max Borghi scored three touchdowns for Washington State (4-4), which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Borghi ran 11 yards up the middle for a Washington State touchdown on their first possession, capping a 75-yard drive. Lopini Katoa replied with a 3-yard touchdown run, also capping a 75-yard drive, for BYU to tie it at 7.

But the rest of the first half was scoreless.

BYU missed a field goal and also turned the ball over on downs while in WSU territory in the first half. Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura, who leads the Pac-12 with 15 touchdown passes, was intercepted while throwing into the end zone to kill one first half drive.

BYU took the opening kickoff of the second half 75 yards in 11 plays. Allgeier scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

Washington State replied immediately, with Borghi scoring on a 1-yard run. But a conversion pass attempt failed and WSU trailed 14-13.

BYU got the ball on its 19 and marched down the field in 11 plays, with Allgeier scoring from the 2-yard line for a 21-13 lead with 14:57 left.

Borghi scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run up the middle with 4:14 left. But a conversion pass by Lincoln Victor failed and Washington State trailed 21-19.

BYU ran out the clock behind Allgeier, who rushed for ten yards on third and seven.

The Cougars next host Virginia October 30th.