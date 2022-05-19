ATLANTA (ABC4 Sports) – It really didn’t hit Tyler Allgeier that he was an NFL player until he landed in Atlanta.

“I think when I got off the flight,” said the former BYU running back star, who was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Falcons. “When I got off the flight to Atlanta, I was like, damn. this is really it. I got lost at the airport, too. I asked a lady, and she was kind enough to get off the tram. She ended up getting off showing me to get on this one, and that was to the gate.”

Allgeier, who set a BYU single-season record last year with 1,606 yards rushing to go along with 23 touchdowns, is finding his way around Falcons headquarters. After his first rookie mini-camp, he says picking up Atlanta’s offense has been made easier by the system they ran at BYU.

“We’re running a lot of similarities that BYU run,” he said. “So I think just honing in all of those skills and learning the playbook. I think I already knew a lot of the stuff from BYU’s offense. This is a whole new offense, a whole different scheme. But it’s the same.”

Right after the Falcons drafted Allgeier, they released last season’s second leading rusher, Mike Davis. So along with Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams, the opportunity is there for Allgeier for some significant playing time right away.

“I didn’t really think about it,” Allgeier said about the release of Davis. “Obviously if they drafted you, they think the opportunity is there, because they believe in you. They drafted you for a reason. But being drafted just means that you were drafted. You still have to do whatever it takes to actually get to that point if you want to take a starting job.”

With the ability to pass block and catch the ball out of the backfield, Allgeier’s hope is to become an every-down back for the Falcons. The Atlanta front office seems to agree.

“Four down player,” General Manager Terry Fontenot said about Allgeier. “First and second down, the way he can run the ball, the way he can catch it, he can protect. Fourth down the value he can bring in our kicking game; he fits our ethos.”

While life in the NFL is going to be different, Allgeier is happy to have some fellow rookies to help him learn the hopes.

“Meeting all the rookies, it’s been a good time,” he said. “We’re just creating those bonds. I think we’ll be friends and build that brotherhood.”