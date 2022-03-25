PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU running back Tyler Allgeier exploded on the scene in 2021, rushing for a school-record 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. At BYU Pro Day, he wanted showed 29 NFL scouts that wasn’t a fluke.

“I showed a lot that I didn’t do back in the season,” Allgeier said. “Just like coming to balance, coming to a cut, and then showing the explosion. This is the icing on the cake right now, just to top it all off, especially with the season like I had last year.”

Allgeier is expected to be selected anywhere from the third to fifth round, and would be just the second BYU running back taken in the NFL Draft in the last 20 years, along with Jamaal Williams. He said has talked with Williams recently about what to expect in the NFL.

“He said just be ready,” Allgeier said. “The fastest way to get on the field is getting in that playbook. Just in college, you’ve got to gain their trust. I’ll play special teams, running back, whatever they need.”

Allgeier isn’t the fastest running back, he ran a 4.6 40 at the NFL Combine. But runs with power, is adept at yards after contact, and has a high football IQ.

“[Scouts] like my football knowledge and just really knowing the game,” he said. “Especially in the running back room, you’ve got to know who to block, the combos.”

It has been an astonishing ascent to stardom for Allgeier. He began his BYU career as a walk-on linebacker, and only switched to linebacker out of necessity because of injuries. Now, he’s one of the top backs in the draft, rated as high as the fourth best running back by one publication.

“When I signed the paper when I came here as a preferred walk-on, I just put my head down and worked,” said Allgeier, who also rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2020. “That’s really what I strive for. Once I got the scholarship, check that off the list, just get back to work and strive for more.”

What is Allgeier’s advice to future walk-ons that may not think they can make it to the big time?

“Just put your head down and get to work,” he said. “Block out all the noise. You might not be happy of where your position is at now, but just climb up the ladder as you can.”

Allgeier is about to climb his way to the NFL.

Joining Allgeier in BYU’s Pro Day were wide receivers Samson Nacua and Neil Pau’u, offensive lineman James Empey, and defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua.

The NFL Draft is slated for April 28th-30th on ABC4.