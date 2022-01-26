Two Utah National Guard Soldiers to compete in the 2022 Olympics

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Two soldiers with the Utah National Guard, who are also assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, will be competing at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Specialists (Spc.) Jasper Good of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Benjamin Loomis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin have both earned their spot to compete in Beijing, and both athletes will be competing in their second Olympic games, as they previously competed in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.

They have been selected to the U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team, which involves both ski jumping and cross country skiing.

Good is preparing to take another shot at Olympic gold in 2022.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team,” said Good. “Representing Team USA at the Games means even more to me as a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. The support and camaraderie I have gained has helped me reach new levels. It will be an honor to represent the U.S. I am really excited about how much progression our team has made and can’t wait to perform with my team in Beijing!”

Loomis was nominated to Team USA after narrowly missing an automatic qualification by placing second at a previous Olympic qualification at Lake Placid, Dec. 25, 2021.

“I am humbled and very proud to be representing the United States of America as both a Soldier and an athlete,” said Loomis. “Representing this country and the U.S. Army in Beijing is a true honor and something I hope will inspire future generations.”

(Courtesy of UTNG Public Affairs)

(Courtesy of UTNG Public Affairs)

(Courtesy of UTNG Public Affairs)

(Courtesy of UTNG Public Affairs)

The Nordic Combined events will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center.

The three events are scheduled to take place on Feb. 9, 15, and 17.