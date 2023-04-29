KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Two local high school products were selected near the end of the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Former East High School defensive lineman Siaki Ika, who played at Baylor and LSU, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 98th overall pick.

Ika (6-3, 355 pounds) won a national championship at LSU in 2020 before transferring to Baylor for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Last season, Ika earned third team All-American honors and was a first team All-Big 12 selection, totaling 24 tackles, including two for a loss, with five quarterback hurries and two pass break-ups.

In 2021, Ika was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Former Olympus High star Cameron Latu was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round with the 101st overall pick. Latu caught 12 touchdown passes the last two seasons with Alabama, while averaging 14.1 yards per catch.

Latu had 56 catches for 787 yards for the Crimson Tide in 2021 and 2022. After setting a school record for most touchdown catches in a season by a tight end in 2021 with eight, Latu had 30 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns last year. He will play behind All-Pro tight end George Kittle with the 49ers.

Utah’s Dalton Kincaid was the first local prospect drafted when he was selected in the first round by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. The NFL Draft will continue Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on ABC4.