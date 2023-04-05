AUGUSTA, Ga. (ABC4 Sports) – After waiting five years to earn his second career PGA Tour victory, Tony Finau now has four wins in the last three years.

Finau, who has never won a major championship, will begin competing in his sixth Masters on Thursday. He’s never missed the cut at Augusta, he has three top-10 finishes and is looking refreshed going into the first major of the season.

“I feel good,” Finau said. “My body is healthy and my mind feels pretty good leading into the Masters and major championship season. So I’ll take that as a compliment.”

With rain in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Finau knows the course will play a little soft, but he’s not too concerned with that.

“You can’t worry too much about that,” he said. “I think you just try to be prepared for any conditions. As we’re out there, I played the back today and hitting a couple of wedge shots into 13. I think the greens are going to be pretty soft, so hitting some shots where I’m visualizing the greens being soft, skipping some shots to the back pin. You try to have an idea on what the conditions are going to be like just to be prepared for it.”

Now that the 33-year-old West High School grad is a Masters veteran, he knows there is going to be times this week where he’s going to have to get creative.

“That’s what I love about this golf course,” Finau said. “It’s a shot-makers type of course. I think it’s an advantage to know how to work the golf ball. That’s something I’ve had no issues with my whole career, bending the golf ball both ways and being really creative. So, it’s a place I enjoy because of that.”

Of course the most dangerous stretch of holes is Amen Corner on 11, 12 and 13, and Finau says he will be extra careful on number 12.

“If you play this place enough, it’s a hole you probably want to avoid making a big number on at some points,” he said. “Hopefully those big numbers are behind me and not in front of me, and I’m able to play it pretty clean this week.”

Finau is one of two Utahns competing at Augusta this week, along with 2003 Masters champion and former BYU star Mike Weir.