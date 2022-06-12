TORONTO (ABC4 Sports) – Salt Lake City native Tony Finau couldn’t have played much better during his final two rounds of the Canadian Open.

But Rory McIlroy was just a little better.

Finau fired a final round of 64 Sunday, following a 62 on Saturday, to finish at 17-under par. But that was only good enough for second place behind McIlroy, who shot a 62 on Sunday to finish at 19-under par to win the tournament for the second straight year.

“I played really nicely all week,” said Finau. “I knew I was going to have a chance to win today if I stuck to my stuff. We were within one going into the last couple hole, so I knew I had an opportunity in front of me.”

Finau, who had just one bogey in the final two rounds, was tied for the lead with McIlroy at 11-under going into Sunday’s action. But he was never able gain the lead by himself, mainly because McIlroy was playing unbelievably. McIlroy shot a 29 on the front nine to take control of the tournament.

Finau made a 42-foot birdie putt on 18 to claim sole possession of second place.

“Rory played great to close it out,” Finau said. Hats off to him. That’s fantastic playing on a weekend. I played great. He just played a couple shots better.”

This is Finau’s second second place finish of the season. He tied for second at the Mexico Open in May. Finau last won on the PGA Tour in August, when he won in a playoff at the Northern Trust, his first victory in five years.

This week’s performance give Finau confidence going into next week’s U.S. Open at Brookline, Massachusetts.

“This is big,” Finau said. “I’m looking forward to next week. I’ve never seen Brookline. But anytime you’re coming off a solid performance, no matter what you place, it always will give you confidence.”