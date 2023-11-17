SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After coming up short in its last four championship games, Timpview is back on top.

The Thunderbirds defense shut down Bountiful in a 23-15 victory to win its 12th state championship overall and first since 2014.

“We’ve been carrying the community’s emotions,” said Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia. “We’ve been without a championship for a while, and for the culture of Timpview, the expectation that we have, these boys have lived up to it this year.”

Heleman Casuga threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Thunderbirds, while Tru To’a rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

“It feels incredible,” To’a said. “Freshman year, we didn’t get one. Sophomore year, junior year, didn’t get one. We lost to these guys, I was glad to come over and help them. To see the scoreboard, it makes all the work pay off. It’s the best outcome.”

Timpview started the scoring when Casuga hit Villa for a 32-yard strike to give the T-birds a 6-0 lead. Timpview extended the lead when To’a pounded it in from a yard out, as Timpview took a 16-0 lead into the half.

Bountiful got back in the game when Siaki Fekitoa rumbled into the end zone from 32 yards out to cut the deficit to 16-8.

But the Thunderbirds quickly regained control as Casuga hit Kennan Pula on an 8-yard slant to make it 23-8. The Redhawks got within one score again when Emerson Geilman found Faletau Satuala on a 20-yard catch and run, but that was as close as they’d get.

Villa finished with six catches for 112 yards for Timpview. Fekitoa ended up with 141 yards rushing for the Redhawks.

“I’m stoked,” Casuga said. “You can’t beat this feeling. Obviously being a sophomore, and being on this type of stage, it’s amazing.”

Timpview finishes with a record of 11-2, while Bountiful, which was looking for its first state title in 20 years, ends up 10-4.