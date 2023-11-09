SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Timpview and Bountiful, who haven’t won a state title in the last 29 years combined, will play for the 5A state championship next week.

The Thunderbirds won a thriller over Olympus in the first semifinal of the day at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 22-20.

Luke Thornock, who had earlier missed an extra point and a field goal, calmly drilled a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give Timpview the victory.

“This feels like a dream,” Thornock said. “I had no thoughts really. I missed the first PAT and the field goal, but…wow.”

“I had confidence in him from the beginning,” said Quezan Villa, who had 85 total yards and a touchdown run. “I knew he was going to make it.”

Timpview took the early 6-0 ead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Heleman Casuga to Tei Nacua. Nacua had 13 catches for 195 yards for the T-Birds.

The Titans took the lead on a TD strike from Chase Moseley to Caden Lloyd, but Villa’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Timpview a 13-7 lead into the half.

The Thunderbirds stretched the lead to 19-7 when Tru To’a rumbled 12 yards for a touchdown. To’a had 117 yards rushing in the game.

But after a goal line stand, Olympus marched 99 yards, capped by a touchdown toss from Moseley to Ty Seagle to cut the lead to 19-14.

Olympus then took the lead with less than three minutes to go on a 49-yard double pass from Luke Bryant to Lloyd.

But Timpview marched down field in the final 2:35 to set up the winning field goal.

“We just had that confidence,” said Nacua. “You’ve just got to reiterate the positivity to every single one of our team, so we can believe in ourselves and get that dub.”

Timpview will get Bountiful in the 5A title game next week. The Redhawks knocked off Alta in the other semifinal, 20-19.

Alta took the early 6-0 lead on a a 1-yard run by Matt McKea. The Redhawks answered back with a 3-yard TD run by Siaki Fekitoa.

The Hawks regained the lead when McKea found Slade Taylor from 17 yards out to make it 13-7. But just before the half, Bountiful quarterback Emerson Geilman hit Britton Tidwell, who galloped 45 yards into the endzone to give the Redhawks a 14-13 lead at the half.

Alta’s Jack McAllister drilled two field goals in the third quarter to give the Hawks a 19-14 lead.

But with just over a minute left in the game, Geilman found Faletau Satuala from fours yards out for the game-winning touchdown.

“All game, all their DBs were talking to me,” Satuala said. “The whole game they were telling me I wasn’t anything, but it was a dream come true taking our team to the state championship.”

Bountiful’s last state title came back in 2003.

“I was a sophomore in high school at Bountiful the last time we won state,” said Bountiful head coach Jason Freckleton. “I was a part of that team. We’ve talked about it, and it’s been a dream and we’re going to keep playing.”

Geilman completed 14 of 21 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns for the Redhawks, while the defense held Alta without a touchdown in the second half.

“We’ve worked so hard, and it’s moments like that when all the work in the summer, that’s what it’s all for,” Geilman said.

Bountiful and Timpview will play November 17th at 6:30 p.m. for the 5A state title.