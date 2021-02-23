Tiger Woods injured, extricated after California roll-over crash

U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods waits for International team player Abraham Ancer of Mexico to play a shot on the 1rst in their singles match during the President’s Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Cali. (ABC4) – Tiger Woods has been injured in a California crash, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a roll-over crash that involved the PGA golfer.

ABC4 affiliate KTLA is live now over the scene of the crash:

In a statement on Twitter, officials say they were called to a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision shortly after 7 a.m. PST.

The vehicle had been traveling northbound when it crashed and sustained major damage. In this photo from ABC4 affiliate KABC, you can see the damage done to the car as well as what appears to be luggage around it. There is no word on where Woods was going to or coming from.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department says. “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the incident and not other details are available at this time.

Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries,” his manager Mark Steinberg tells the Associated Press. The golfer is now undergoing surgery.

On Sunday, Woods said he hopes to be at Augusta National for this April’s Masters Tournament.

Tournament host @TigerWoods gives an update on his health and his plans for the near future. pic.twitter.com/6TY3cXQIqK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2021

“I’m feeling fine. I’m a little stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled so that we’ll see if the annulus is scared over finally and then I can start doing more activities,” Woods said. “Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab. The little things where I can start gravitating toward something more.”