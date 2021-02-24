Tiger Woods ‘awake, responsive, and recovering’ after California roll-over crash

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive, and recovering” after suffering severe injuries in a Tuesday morning rollover crash in southern California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews responded to a roll-over crash shortly after 7 a.m. PST. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle involved, driven by Woods.

Authorities determined Woods had crossed the center median on the roadway, entered the oncoming lanes of traffic, and jumped a curb. His vehicle then rolled, hitting a tree at one point, before coming to rest on its side.

A resident nearby was the first to call authorities. Emergency crews were able to extricate Woods through the front windshield. Because of severe injuries sustained to his legs, crews transported Woods to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a trauma center.

“At the time, deputies did not see any sign of impairment,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during the press conference. Woods was conscious and alert while crews pried open the windshield to get him out, according to authorities.

According to the golfer’s manager, Mark Steinberg, Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” and required surgery.

In a late Tuesday night tweet to Tiger Woods’ Twitter account, a statement from Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center says:

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

The post goes on to say that Woods “is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

“There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family.”

Villanueva says it is unclear whether Woods was distracted and there is no word how fast he was driving. A Sheriff’s deputy described the roadway as steep, which is sometimes difficult for motorists. Weather was also determined to not be a factor.

Sheriff Villanueva says that the airbags deployed while the inside of the car remained basically intact, which gave Woods “a cushion to survive the crash.”

Tiger Woods was injured in a solo-vehicle crash in Palos Verdes on Feb. 23, 2021. (KTLA)

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

According to the Associated Press, the SUV, a 2021 Genesis, Woods was driving had tournament logos on the side door, indicating it was a courtesy car for players at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement. A tweet Monday showed Woods in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade.

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries Woods sustained, including the severe injuries to both legs, or any other injuries. California authorities are now investigating the crash.