Three local players transfer to Utah State football team

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Three local college football players are going to finish their careers at Utah State.

Aggies head football coach Gary Andersen announced the additions of three graduate transfers, former BYU running back Riley Burt, and two former Utes, Siaosi Mariner and Caleb Repp.

All three have one year of eligibility, and as graduate transfers, all three will be eligible to play this coming season.

Burt, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back from Mantua, Utah (Box Elder HS), rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries during his junior season at BYU. In his final game as a Cougar, Burt rushed for a career-high 110 yards and one touchdown on a career-best-tying 13 carries in a 49-18 win against Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. For his BYU career, Burt rushed for 513 yards and scored three touchdowns on 96 carries (5.3 ypc).

As a prep senior at Box Elder High School, Burt earned all-state honors as he rushed for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns on 180 carries (6.2 ypc) and logged four 100-yard games.

Mariner, a 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Tustin, Calif. (Tustin HS), played in 36 games with 22 starts during his three seasons with the Utes and had 52 receptions for 785 yards with four touchdowns, which included 11 catches of 20 or more yards. Mariner, who played in 12 games for the Utes during the 2018 campaign and started five, caught 17 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown during the season, including four receptions for 38 yards during Utah’s loss to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl.

As a sophomore in 2017, Mariner had 20 receptions for 320 yards and one touchdown and had a team-best 19.6 yards per catch average.

Repp, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Los Osos HS), played in 37 games and made six starts during his three seasons at Utah at both defensive end and tight end. On defense, he recorded 21 career tackles, which included 2.0 sacks, while adding two forced fumbles. Offensively, he caught two passes for 25 yards and scored twice.

Utah State opens training camp August 1st, with its season opener set for August 30th at Wake Forest.