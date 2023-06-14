Utah (ABC4) — The United States Open golf championship starts Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club. It marks the start of a busy summer for the United State Golf Association, which hosts multiple championships. And it also marks the start of a busy summer for the Summerhays family.

A few weeks ago…Grace Summerhays, the former Utah Women’s state amateur champion, qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open in a 36-hole qualifier.

Grace: “I knew it was going to be a long day. But my game was really good going into it, so I was very confident, and so it was a really fun experience.”

Her older brother Preston had just finished playing in the NCAA tournament and was following her qualifying on his phone.

Preston: “It was funny, I didn’t even know the qualifier was going on until after we finished. My dad was like, she’s in the mix through 18 holes. He went over to watch her and I was following along on the phone. When she finally made it, I was like, oh my gosh, that is so cool, just a really great moment to watch her do that.”

But then last week, the roles were reversed, when Grace watched Preston qualify for the U.S. Open on her phone.

Grace: “His was a little different than mine, he started his front nine, I want to say he was 3 over, then 13 under on his last 27 holes. So just watching him was crazy, it was a rollercoaster ride. He made an eagle on the last hole to get into a playoff. I got to watch him on my phone on a live stream make par a secure the spot.”

And she wasn’t the only one watching. Their cousin, Joe Summerhays, was also dialed in.

Joe: “I’m telling you what, that was pretty cool. It just seemed like it was fate. I [was] watching at the end and I’m like there’s no way he’s doing this, and all of a sudden he eagles. We knew he had to eagle and we’re watching it on our phone and it pops up and we’re like oh my gosh, that’s unbelievable!”

And what’s even more unbelievable, is that the 51-year-old Joe Summerhays had qualified earlier for the U.S. Senior Open. So 3 Summerhayses, a brother, a sister, and a cousin, will all be playing in 3 national championships in the space of a month.

Grace: “It is crazy. I didn’t realize that until I saw a post about it, that is just insane.”

Joe: “I was following Preston because I kind of said that would be really cool to get 3 of us in, I don’t know that that’s been done.”

Preston: “It is really cool. I haven’t done the research on how many times it’s been done but I can’t imagine it’s happened too many times where 3 family members are all playing in 3 separate Opens. To have one in the men’s Open, the women’s Open, and the senior Open, that’s gotta be a record.”