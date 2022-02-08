The next Nathan Chen? Utah’s Kai Kovar has sights set on 2026 Winter Olympics

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While Salt Lake City’s Nathan Chen is captivating the world with his incredible performance at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Ogden’s Kai Kovar is awaiting his chance in four years.

Kovar was an ice skating prodigy as a young child.

“I got my single axle at a very young age,” said Kovar, who is now 15. “I was five years old.”

“If you’re five years old and you’re landing a single axle, this is no joke,” said his coach and mother, Amanda Kovar. “He was fearless. He wasn’t afraid to jump. He just took to it really quickly and he really liked it. I always believed in him.”

Kai kept progressing, winning his first medal at the age of 10. Last month in Nashville, Kovar won gold at the U.S. Junior National Championships.

“I was in shock at first,” Kovar said. “I didn’t believe it at first. But then I realized it. I trained really hard leading up to this.”

Amanda tried to remain calm as Kai’s coach, but her maternal instincts eventually took over.

“I was a coach at first,” she said. “I was counting the spins, checking the turns. And then he landed the last jump and then I became a mom. I was pretty excited and I screamed. I think I yelled, “Dude!” I was so proud of him.”

Eight years ago, Nathan Chen won the junior national championship, and he’s now one of the greatest figure skaters in U.S. history. The comparisons, while perhaps unfair, are unavoidable. They’re both from Utah, and Amanda actually coached Chen when he was a young boy.

“Their technique is pretty much the same,” she said. “Mirror to mirror if you put them side by side, the snap, the take off, the air position is just the same.”

“Nathan is definitely my idol,” Kai said. “He’s my favorite skater. I love watching him. I love seeing his jumps and his skating skills. He’s great at everything. But I’m trying to be my own person. I’m trying to build upon what I have and my talents.”

But Kovar definitely wants to make a name for himself.

“Nathan is a different skater than Kai,” Amanda said. “I want maybe some young boy to be like I want to be the next Kai Kovar. But it’s pretty incredible that the U.S. Senior Men’s National Champion and U.S. Junior Men’s Champion are both from Utah.”

Four years from now Kovar really hopes to follow in Chen’s footsteps, by making the U.S. Olympic team.

“Yeah, it’s definitely realistic,” Kai said. “I’ve just got to keep up my training and just keep on improving. I feel like it’s definitely a possibility.”