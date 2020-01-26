The Miller Family and Utah Jazz release statement on passing of Kobe Bryant

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Miller family and the Utah Jazz issued the following statement Sunday on the passing of Kobe Bryant:
“We are shocked and saddened to learn about today’s tragedy involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. From the time he entered the league, Kobe was a generational talent and one of the most competitive players in the game. Many athletes in the NBA today grew up emulating Kobe. The impact he has made on our sport will not be forgotten. We respect his dedication to the game and unmatched work ethic. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, their family and those close to them.”
Officials say Bryant along with nine others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.
